Sublette County Arrest Report for June 12-19, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 12-19, 2023.

Benjamin Dye, of Old Town, FL, was arrested June 12 for allegedly driving while license suspended, compulsory auto insurance, and tail lights.

Erick Zoller, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested June 12 for alleged drugs-under the influence-marijuana, compulsory auto insurance.

Terry Tuter, of Independence, MO, was booked June 15 for alleged fugitive from justice.

Nicholas Leyva, of Pinedale, WY, was booked June 15 for alleged attempted murder-2nd degree, aggravated assault-no weapon, domestic, disturbing the peace, property destruction-under $1,000.

Ethan Smith, of Sandston, VA, was arrested June 17, for allegedly driving while license suspended, speeding, expired registration.

Jodi Chapas, of Wheatridge, CO, was arrested June 17, for alleged 1st degree-accessory before the fact-dangerous drugs, possession controlled substance-pill or capsule, possession controlled substance-powder or crystal.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.