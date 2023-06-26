Sublette County Arrest Report for June 19-26, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 19-26, 2023.

Brian Wilson, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested June 19 for alleged aggravated assault, domestic battery, property destruction under $1,000, stopping a 911 call.

Kim Kendall, of Louisville, CO, was arrested June 19 for alleged DUI, open container.

Jennifer Welch, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested June 19 for alleged aggravated assault.

Calleen Richards, of Rock Springs, WY, was booked June 19 for alleged DUI, open container, two & three lane.

Crystal Hatcher, of Ballwin, MO, was arrested June 21 for alleged controlled substance-manuf/dist, cause bodily injury to peace officer.

Lynn Reno, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested June 21 for alleged domestic assault.

Jamison Finley, of Clinton Township, MI, was arrested June 21 for alleged weapons offense, controlled substance-felony possession-any other schedule I, II, or III, manuf or deliver controlled substance.

Jay Van Waggoner, of Casper, WY, was booked June 22 for alleged bond revocation.

Roxanne Ramage, of Pinedale, WY, was booked June 23 for alleged bond revocation.

Brandi Mitchelson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested June 23 for alleged DUI, expired temp permit, unsafe turning.

Donny Huckins, of Pueblo, CO, was arrested June 24 for alleged DUI.

Trent Butler, of Ogden, UT, was arrested June 25 for alleged DUI, speeding.

Donnie Collar, of Green River, WY, was arrested June 25 for alleged DUI, driving on right side.

Sean Galdos, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested June 26 for alleged DUI, turn signal required.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

