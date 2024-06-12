Sublette County Arrest Report for June 3-10, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 3-10, 2024.

Jacob Glick, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested June 9 for alleged DUI and coloring of lighting devices.

James Joyner, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 3 for alleged violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Benuel King, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 9 for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Craig McLaughlin, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 9 for alleged bond violation.

Carlos Sanchez-Sanchez, of Englewood, Colorado, was arrested June 9 on an out of state warrant and driving without a valid drivers license.

Alejandro Zaragoza-Olvera, of Jackson, Wyoming, was arrested June 8 for alleged driving without a valid drivers license and speeding.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.