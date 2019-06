PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 3 to June 10.

Adam Guinard, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested June 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Brody Mason, of Lewisville, ID, was booked June 8 for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance offense.

Joseph Butner, of Eden, WY, was arrested June 6 for criminal trespass and destruction of private property.