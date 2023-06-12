Sublette County Arrest Report for June 5-12, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 5-12, 2023.

Emma Harter, of Idaho Falls, ID, was booked June 4 for alleged probation revocation.

Buddy Trosper, of Riverton, WY, was booked June 7 for alleged probation revocation.

Jonathan Turner, of Siloam Springs, AR, was arrested June 11 for alleged DUI, possession of controlled subt-plant, expired registration.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.