Sublette County Arrest Report for March 18-25, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from March 18-25, 2024.

Sarah Grazin, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested March 21 for alleged delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan Landers, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested March 21 for an alleged bond violation.

Juan Rangel-Ventura, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested March 24 for alleged DUI, open container, speeding and driving without a valid drivers license.

Benjamin Sinclair, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested March 24 for alleged DUI, driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, and defrauding a drug and alcohol test.

Robert Eaker, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested on charges that are redacted by state statute.

Vicente Peralta, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested March 24 on an out of county for failure to pay.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.