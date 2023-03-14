Sublette County Arrest Report for March 6-13, 2023

Sublette County Arrest Report for March 6-13, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from March 6-13, 2023.

Juan Reyes-Hernandez, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on March 10 for allegedly driving without a drivers license and no taillights.

Leobardo Rangel-Ventura, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on March 12 for allegedly driving under the influence, no insurance, and no drivers license.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 14

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 14

All-Conference Basketball Awards Announced

All-Conference Basketball Awards Announced

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 13

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 13

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 12

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 12