Sublette County Arrest Report for March 6-13, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from March 6-13, 2023.

Juan Reyes-Hernandez, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on March 10 for allegedly driving without a drivers license and no taillights.

Leobardo Rangel-Ventura, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on March 12 for allegedly driving under the influence, no insurance, and no drivers license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.