Sublette County Arrest Report for May 1-8, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 1-8, 2023.

Spencer Oldham, of Rexburg, ID, was arrested on May 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Taylor Jensen, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 5 for alleged burglary.

Wilford Richmond, of Las Vegas, NV, was arrested on May 7 for alleged unauthorized use of motor vehicle, criminal entry, and interference with a peace officer.

Bryan Deruiter Zylker, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on May 8 for alleged vandalism/property destruction, and drugs – under the influence.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

