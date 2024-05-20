Sublette County Arrest Report for May 13-20, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 13-20, 2024.

Justin Tofflemoyer, of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested May 19 for alleged DUI, open container, driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.

Stan Cruth, of Fort Bridger, Wyoming, was arrested May 19 for alleged DUI, open container, and driving on a suspended license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

