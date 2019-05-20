Sublette County Arrest Report for May 13 to May 20

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 13 to May 20.

Deborah Cope, of Lakewood, CO, was booked May 14 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Cory Gwin, of Cora, WY, was arrested May 17 for alleged DUI, speeding in a superintendent zone, and probation revocation.

Caroline Reed, of Fort Wayne, IN, was arrested May 14 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Katherine Bauer, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 14 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Eric Smith, of Buckeye, AZ, was arrested May 14 for alleged driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and speeding.