Sublette County Arrest Report for May 15-22, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 15-22, 2023.

Raven Gallardo, of Pinedale, WY, was booked on May 16 on a warrant for alleged probation revocation.

Andrea Dees, of Casper, WY, was booked on May 17 on a warrant for alleged fraud-obtaining property by false pretenses.

Trevor Dunham, of Pinedale, WY, was booked on May 19 on a warrant for alleged bond revocation.

Francisco Garcia, of Alvarado, TX, was arrested on May 21 for allegedly driving under the influence.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.