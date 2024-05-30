Sublette County Arrest Report for May 20-27, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 20-27, 2024.

Alisha Bell, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested May 20 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Matthew Posey, of Ocala, Florida, was arrested May 21 for alleged DUI, open container, and speeding.

Susan Weitzel, of Ammon, Idaho, was arrested May 21 for alleged DUI, and failure to maintain a lane of travel.

Romaine White, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested May 24 for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Kaylee Barr, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was arrested May 23 on a warrant for bond revocation.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.