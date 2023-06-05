Sublette County Arrest Report for May 20-June 5, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 29-June 5, 2023.
Quynn Malone, of Rock Springs, WY, was booked May 31 for alleged probation revocation.
Joseph Cates, of Marbleton, WY, was booked June 1 for alleged probation revocation.
Tuff McCabe, of Holliday, TX, was booked June 1 for alleged possession of controlled substance-plant form.
Craig Madonna, of Dacono, CO, was arrested June 3 for alleged felony possession meth, open container, speeding.
Desiray Vincioni, of Denver, CO, was arrested June 3 for alleged felony possession meth, open container.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.