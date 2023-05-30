Sublette County Arrest Report for May 22-29, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 22-29, 2023.

William Sciolino, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 22 for alleged domestic battery, interference with peace officer, property destruction, criminal entry, criminal trespass.

Roxanne Ramage, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 23 for alleged DUI, DWUS, expired registration.

Martin Morss, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 25 for alleged DUI.

Bailey Watson, of Missoula, MT, was arrested May 27 for alleged simple assault.

Amy Hamilton, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested May 27 for alleged domestic assault.

Ben Ketcham, of Ammon, ID, was arrested May 29 for alleged DWUS, speeding.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

