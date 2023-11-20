Sublette County Arrest Report for November 13-20, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from Nov. 13-20, 2023.

Ashley Zinninger, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested Nov. 14 for an alleged warrant for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

Shawn Manning , of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested Nov. 17 for alleged DUI.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.