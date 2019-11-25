Sublette County Arrest Report for November 18 to 25

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 18 to November 25.

Kathryn Melendez, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 18 on a warrant for abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Jaedan Robinson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 23 for alleged minor in possession and breach of peace.

Jodi Teague, of Urie, WY, was booked November 21 on a warrant for probation violation.

John Houchins, of Winston-Salem, NC, was arrested November 20 for alleged DUI, and driving on a suspended license.

Justin Timothy, of Tulsa, OK, was arrested November 23 for driving without a valid driver’s license.