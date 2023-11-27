Sublette County Arrest Report for November 20-27, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from Nov. 20-27, 2023.

Chadwick Haszier, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested Nov. 20 on a warrant for obstruction of justice and misuse of a telephone call.

Melissa Berger , of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested Nov. 24 for alleged DUI, open container, possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain lane of travel.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

