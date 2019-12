Sublette County Arrest Report for November 25 to December 2

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 25 to December 2.

Brandon Bustos, of Rawlins, WY, was arrested November 27 for alleged driving on a suspended license, interference with a peace officer and no insurance.

Steven Cassell, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested November 30 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel and no turn signal.

Ty Froman, of Rock Springs, WY, was booked November 26 on a warrant for probation violation.

Terra Baker, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on November 27 for alleged DUI, reckless driving , interference with a peace officer and open container.

Clair Parks, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested November 30 for pedestrian under the influence.

Gerald Parks, of Bloomsberg, PA, was arrested on on November 30 for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Riley Lloyd, of Georgetown, ID, was arrested on November 26 for alleged DUI, no insurance and no turn signal.