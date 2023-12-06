Sublette County Arrest Report for November 27-December 4, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from Nov. 27-December 4, 2023.

Leander Dobson, of Dubois, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

Josephine Brown, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested Nov. 29 on a warrant for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and under the influence of a controlled substance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

