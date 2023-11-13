Sublette County Arrest Report for November 6-13, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from Nov. 6-13, 2023.

Shawn McGarr, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested Nov. 11 for alleged under the influence of drugs.

Jamie Themadjaja , of Jackson, Wyoming, was arrested Nov. 6 for alleged unlawful use of a credit card.

Michael Burdick, of Traverse City, Michigan, was arrested Nov. 9 for alleged interference with a peace officer and bond violation.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

