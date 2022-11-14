Sublette County Arrest Report for November 7-November 14, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 7-November 14, 2022.

Timothy Williams, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 9 for alleged DUI and careless driving.

Robert Johnson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 10 for alleged DUI.

Logan Kecskes, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on on November 10 for alleged theft x 18.

Joshua Locker, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on November 13 for alleged probation violation.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.