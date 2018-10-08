Sublette County Arrest Report For October 1 – October 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

October 1 – October 8

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Melanie Davis, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 3 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel, open container and no seatbelt.

Dalton Decoteau, of Casper, WY, was arrested October 4 for alleged theft.

Brian Johnson, of Star Valley, WY, was arrested October 6 for alleged domestic battery, violation of protection order, strangulation of a household member, and aggravated assault.

Larry Johnson, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested October 2 for alleged possession of a controlled substance x 2.

Andrew Coulter, of Jackson, WY, was arrested October 2 for alleged DUI, open container and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Brian Wiggins, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 8, for alleged DUI, no taillight, no seatbelt, and no insurance.