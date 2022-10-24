Sublette County Arrest Report for October 17-24, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 7-24, 2022.
Tanner Moceika of LaBarge, WY, was arrested on October 20 for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Trinidad Johnson of Farson, WY was arrested on October 23 for allegedly driving under the influence, following too closely, and no seatbelt.
Cung Sang. of Farson, WY, was arrested on October 23 on a warrant for sale of tobacco, furnishing liquor to a minor, interference with a peace officer, no driver’s license, and speeding.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.