Sublette County Arrest Report for October 2-9, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 2-9, 2023.
Julia Estes, of Lyman, WY, was arrested October 6 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a detention setting.
Holden Menasco, of Elk City, OK, was arrested October 8 for alleged unlawful fighting.
Brandi Mitchelson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 8 for an alleged bond violation.
Dylan Stanton, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 8 for alleged unlawful fighting.
Austin Ensign, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested October 6 for alleged DUI and open container.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.