Sublette County Arrest Report for October 2-9, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 2-9, 2023.

Julia Estes, of Lyman, WY, was arrested October 6 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a detention setting.

Holden Menasco, of Elk City, OK, was arrested October 8 for alleged unlawful fighting.

Brandi Mitchelson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 8 for an alleged bond violation.

Dylan Stanton, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 8 for alleged unlawful fighting.

Austin Ensign, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested October 6 for alleged DUI and open container.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.