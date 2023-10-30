Sublette County Arrest Report for October 23-30, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from Oct. 23-30, 2023.

Daniel Gosar, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested October 28 for alleged unlawful fighting.

Jeremiah Rooney, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested October 28 for alleged unlawful fighting.

Josiah Rooney, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested October 28 for an alleged probation violation.

Barry Sander, of Daniel, Wyoming, was booked October 25 on a warrant for probation violation.

Cory Edwards, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was booked October 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.