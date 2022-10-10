Sublette County Arrest Report for October 3-10, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 3-10, 2022.

Joseph Cates of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on October 5 on a warrant for alleged bond revocation.

Richard Coleman of Boulder, WY was arrested on October 8 for allegedly driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

