Sublette County Arrest Report for October 31-November 7, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 31-November 7, 2022.

Taylor Jensen, of Pinedale, WY, turned himself in on October 31 on a warrant fro probation violation.

Chelsey Smith, of Big Piney, WY, turned herself in on October 31 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Alisha Bell, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on November 2 for alleged probation violation and driving on a suspended license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.