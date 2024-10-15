Sublette County Arrest Report for October 7-14, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 7-14, 2024.

Christopher Davis, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested October 11 on an alleged warrant for probation revocation.

Sawyer Evans, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested October 11 on an alleged warrant for bond and probation revocation.

Bryan Landers, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested October 8 for alleged DUI and probation violation.

Jack Parks, of Bellaire, Texas, was arrested October 8 for alleged DUI, open container and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Wayne Brading, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was arrested October 12 for alleged DUI, speeding and expired drivers license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.