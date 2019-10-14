Sublette County Arrest Report for October 7 to October 14

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 7 to October 14.

Autumn Deru, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 10 for alleged domestic battery and bond violation.

Katrina Dohrmann, of Daniel, WY, was arrested October 8 on a warrant for probation revocation.

James Fisk, of Bondurant, WY, turned himself in on October 8 on a warrant for probation revocation .

Bruce Cameron, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 20 for alleged DUI, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Mary Wrage, of Green River, WY, was arrested October 12 for alleged DUI and speeding.

Travis Kinder, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested October 9 on a warrant for failure to appear, and a fugitive from justice on a Louisiana warrant.