Sublette County Arrest Report for October 9-16, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from Oct. 9-16, 2023.

Justin Timothy, of Nampa, Idaho, was booked October 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Mickelson, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested October 10 for alleged DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane of travel and no headlights.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.