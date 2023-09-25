Sublette County Arrest Report for September 18-25, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 18-25, 2023.

Brooklyn Traughber, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested September 20 for alleged domestic battery and interference with a 911 call.

Michael Burdick, of Traverse City, MI, was arrested September 23 for alleged DUI, violation of a protection order, probation violation, and possession of a controlled substance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

