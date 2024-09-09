Sublette County Arrest Report for September 2-9, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 2-9, 2024.

Benjamin Haynes, of Houston, Texas, was arrested September 7 for alleged driving on a suspended license, no insurance and no seatbelt.

Casey Livingston, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested September 2 for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Kierra Reckard, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested September 3 for alleged DUI, speeding, open container and proof of insurance.

Aaron Smith, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was arrested September 2 on an out of county warrant.

Jason Chadwick, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested September 7 for alleged DUI.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

