Sublette County Arrest Report for September 23 to September 30

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 23 to September 30.

Mike Dana, of Pinedale, WY turned himself in September 24 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Stacey Hagon, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested September 24 for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Tonya Kozuch, of Chetek, WI, was arrested September 28 for alleged telephonic threats and disposition with a deadly weapon.

Anthony Cole, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested September 27 for alleged DUI, no insurance, and failure to surrender drivers license.

Kierra Reckard, of Daniel, WY, was arrested September 26 for alleged DUI, open container, and driving on a suspended license.

Scott Silver, of Sheridan, WY, was arrested September 25 for alleged DUI, no insurance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Williams, of Colorado Springs, CO, was arrested September 29 for alleged DUI.

Jodi Louie, of Alpine, WY, was book September 26 on a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment.