Sublette County Arrest Report for September 25-October 2, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 25-October 2, 2023.

Mike Cornell, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested October 1 for alleged DUI, speeding and improper headlights.

Randy Engler, of Jackson, WY, was arrested September 30 for alleged DUI, no headlights and expired registration.

Robert Oleary, of Jackson, WY, was arrested September 28 for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Christopher Brost was arrested September 30 on a warrant for failure to pay and possession of a controlled substance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.