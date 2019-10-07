Sublette County Arrest Report for September 30 to October 7

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 30 to October 7.

Charles Key, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 1 for alleged probation violation.

Lynn Reno, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

Ryan Deutsch, of Green River, WY, was arrested October 5 for alleged reckless driving and speeding.

Christopher McCoy, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested October 6 for alleged interference with a peace officer, attempt to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance, theft, and conspiracy.

Jamie Conlin of Pocatello, ID, was arrested October 6 for alleged interference with a peace officer, attempt to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance, theft, and conspiracy.

Jason Roghair, of Eden, WY, was arrested October 6 for alleged driving under suspension, no insurance, and seatbelt violation.