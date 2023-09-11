Sublette County Arrest Report for September 4-11, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 4-11, 2023.

Richard Clemmons, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested September 8 on an out of county warrant.

William Dugdale, of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested September 6 for alleged theft.

Jeremiah Riggan, of LaBarge, Wyoming, was arrested September 6 on two failure to pay warrants.

Kristin Butterfield, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested September 8 for an alleged probation violation.

