Sublette County Arrest Report for September 9 to September 16

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 9 to September 16.

Jeff Vogel, of Big Piney, WY was arrested September 11 for alleged DUI, serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance and failure to yield.

Kenny Meeks, of Cheyenne, WY, was arrested September 11 for alleged DUI.

Les Mowers, of West Valley, UT, was arrested September 15 for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license, auto insurance and two failure to pay warrants.