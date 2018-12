Sublette County Arrest Report From December 10 to December 17

The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Center from December 10 to December 17.

Skyler Bates, of Colorado Springs, CO, was booked on December 13 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Deborah Cope, of Lakewood, CO, was arrested on December 15 for alleged possession of a controlled substance plant form, possession of a controlled substance crystal form and shoplifting.

Mike Dana, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 15 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Joshua O’Connell, of Casper, WY, was booked on December 15 on a North West Shuttle Courtesy Hold.

Lynn Aldridge, of Florence, AL, was arrested on December 15 for alleged driving without an interlock device and no insurance.

Matthew Rose, of Riverton, WY was arrested on December 15 on an out of state warrant.

Jay Vanwagoner, of Casper, WY was booked on December 14 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Tanner Porter, of Marbleton, WY was arrested on December 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.