Sublette County Arrest Report From December 3 to December 10

The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Center from December 3 to December 10.
Virginia Garcia, of Jackson, WY was booked December 8 on a warrant for probation revocation.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Elvis Holmes was booked December 7 on a warrant for failure to appear and an out-of-county warrant.
Jose Rosado, of Denver, CO was arrested December 8 for alleged driving on a suspended license.
Joseph Vesco, of Parachute, CO was arrested December 9 on a warrant for bond revocation.
Keaton Cross, of Daniel, WY was arrested December 8 for alleged DUI and no insurance.
Bradley Winter, of Pinedale, WY was arrested December 3 for alleged DUI, open container and failure to maintain lane of travel.