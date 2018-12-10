Sublette County Arrest Report From December 3 to December 10

The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Center from December 3 to December 10.

Virginia Garcia, of Jackson, WY was booked December 8 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Elvis Holmes was booked December 7 on a warrant for failure to appear and an out-of-county warrant.

Jose Rosado, of Denver, CO was arrested December 8 for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Joseph Vesco, of Parachute, CO was arrested December 9 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Keaton Cross, of Daniel, WY was arrested December 8 for alleged DUI and no insurance.

Bradley Winter, of Pinedale, WY was arrested December 3 for alleged DUI, open container and failure to maintain lane of travel.