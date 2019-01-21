Sublette County Arrest Report From January 14 to January 21

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked in to the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 14 to January 21.

Gary Bushnell, of Casper, WY, was booked January 18 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mike Dana, of Pinedale, WY, turned himself in January 16 on probation revocation.

Charles Key, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested January 18 for alleged DUI.

Victor Perez Navarrete, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested January 20 for alleged driving without a valid driver’s license 2nd offense.

Kara Brost, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested January 18 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Jeptha Ritchie, of Boulder, WY, was arrested January 19 on alleged DUI, open container and expired registration.

Marco Villalva-Aparicio, of Pinedale, WY was arrested January 19 on alleged DUI and driving on a suspended license.