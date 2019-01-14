Sublette County Arrest Report From January 7 to January 14

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 7 through January 14.

Tommy Hacking, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested January 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and failure to register as a sex offender.

Evan Murphy, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested January 13 on two warrants for failure to pay.

Kim Wilding, of Jackson, WY, was arrested January 13 on two warrants for failure to appear and bond revocation.

Oscar Camacho, of Oakland Park, FL, was arrested January 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and speeding.