Sublette County Arrest Report from November 19 to November 26

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center from November 19 through November 26:

Teresa Brunner, of Grover, WY, was arrested November 20 on a warrant for probation violation.

Mike Dana, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 21 on a warrant for failure to pay child support.

Adam Davis-Madeiros, of Tacoma, WA, was arrested on November 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance plant form, possession of a controlled substance crystal form, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Jared Gardner, of Evanston, WY, was arrested November 25 for alleged DUI and careless driving.

Guy Bileen, of Ogden, UT was arrested November 19 on a warrant for failure to appear original charge DUI.

Teresa Jurdem, of Arvada, CO, was arrested November 20 for alleged DUI and speeding.

Gabriel Largo, of Greeley, CO, was arrested November 23 for alleged fighting in public.

Daniel McGarrah, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 22 for alleged reckless endangerment.

Savannah Todd, of Tacoma, WA, was arrested November 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance plant form, and possession of a controlled substance crystal form.

Travis Toussaint, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 22 for alleged probation violation and minor is possession of alcohol.