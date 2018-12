Sublette County Arrest Report From November 26 to December 3

The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Center between November 26 and December 3, 2018.

David Dewey, of Riverton, WY, was booked on November 26 for failure to pay.

Tricia Gunderson was arrested November 30 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Meaghan Holman, of Sheridan, WY was arrested November 26 on a warrant for probation violation.

Hunter Hoover, of Laramie, WY was arrested November 29 on an out-of-county warrant.

Rodney Carter, of Pinedale, WY turned himself in on December 1 on a warrant for probation violation.

James McDonald, of Big Piney, WY was arrested on November 28 for alleged violation of sex offender registry.

Sheila McCoy, of Marbleton, WY was arrested November 30 for alleged bond violation.

Richard Norman, of Boulder, WY, was arrested November 29 for alleged DUI.

Abel Pacheco-Valdez, of Pinedale, WY was arrested November 29 for alleged driving without a driver’s license.

Jose Lopez-Valdivia, of Rock Springs, WY was arrested November 26 on a warrant for probation violation.

Derrick Sheffield, of Pinedale, WY was arrested November 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.