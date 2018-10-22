Sublette County Arrest Report From October 15-October 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center from October 15 through October 22:

Kevin Brown, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested October 18 for reckless driving, attempting to elude and probation revocation.

Jason Chadwick, of Boulder, WY, was arrested October 21 for alleged DUI, and speeding.

Esiel Clark, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on an out-of-state warrant.

Kevin Dover, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 19 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain a lane of travel, and no seatbelt.

Justin Blevins, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 16 for an alleged probation violation.

Qynn Malone, of Green River, WY, was arrested October 16 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Roy Moates, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested October 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brian Wiggins, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 21, for failure to report an accident, failure to maintain lane of travel and bond violation.

Autumn Hook, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 20 for alleged domestic battery.