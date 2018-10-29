Sublette County Arrest Report From October 22 – October 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center from October 22 through October 29:

Elizabeth Clary, of Denver, CO, was arrested October 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and a felony possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Reynolds, of Denver, CO, was arrested October 27 for alleged speeding, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and a felony possession of a controlled substance.

Stanton Rice, of Daniel, WY, was arrested on October 28 for alleged DUI, and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Brian Wiggins, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 22 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Luis Cebreros-Parra, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 28 for alleged DUI, attempting to elude, speeding, and no drivers license, and reckless driving.