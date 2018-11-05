Sublette County Arrest Report From October 29 – November 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center from October 29 through November 5:

Russell Billings, of Green River, WY was arrested November 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and expired registration.

Metron Craft, of Houston, TX, was arrested October 31 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Mike Dana, of Pinedale, WY, turned himself in October 31 for a warrant for probation violation.

Tracy Henderson, of Bondurant, WY, was arrested October 29 for alleged battery.

Johann Belveal, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 31 on a warrant for probation violation.

Jessica Norman, of Alexandrea, LA, was arrested October 31 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Kim Wilding, of Rexburg, ID was arrested November 3 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance, open container, speeding, no valid driver’s license and no insurance.

Sean King, of Cheyenne, WY, was arrested October 29, for alleged driving on suspended license, speeding, no registration and no insurance, 2nd offense.