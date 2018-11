Sublette County Arrest Report November 12 – November 19

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center from November 12 through November 19:

Jennifer Dugan, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 14 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and no driver’s license.

Kevin Girard of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 16 for alleged violation of sex offender registry regulations.

Matthew Kielkowski, of Boulder, WY was arrested November 18 for alleged DUI, careless driving and child endangerment.

Gary Bushnell, of Casper, WY was arrested November 16 on a warrant for probation revocation.