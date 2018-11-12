Sublette County Arrest Report November 5 – November 12

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center from November 5 through November 12:

Dustin Carrol-Lange, of Pinedale, WY, was booked November 8 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

John Coreless, of Jackson, WY, was arrested November 7 on a warrant for probation revocation.

John Handy, of Pinedale, WY was arrested November 7 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Thomas Hendrix, of Casper, WY, was arrested November 10 for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Johann Belveal, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 8 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Michael Richards, of Cheyenne, WY, was arrested November 10 on an out-of-county warrant.