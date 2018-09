Sublette County Arrest Report September 4 to September 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

September 4 – September 10

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Steve Elmore, of Ovalo, TX, was arrested September 6 on an out-of-state warrant.

Jason Huskey, of Jackson, WY was arrested September 8 for alleged DUI and open container.

Larry Nelson, of Lake Mills, WI, was arrested September 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

James Romero, of Las Vegas, NV, was arrested September 8 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel and no seatbelt.

Todd Bennett, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested September 8 for alleged DUI.