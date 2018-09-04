Sublette County Arrest Reports For August 27 to September 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:
August 27 to September 4
Laura Clark, of Big Piney, was arrested August 28th for alleged domestic battery.
John Corless, of Jackson, was arrested August 30 on a warrant for probation revocation.
Tricia Gunderson, of Pinedale, was arrested September 2 for alleged assault and breach of peace.
Hilario Mendoza, of Rock Springs, was arrested September 2 on an out-of-county warrant.
Theresa Bell, of LaBarge, was booked September 1 on a warrant for probation revocation.
Ivan Rios-Cardiel, of Kersey, Colorado, was arrested on August 30 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Rios-Cardiel, of Kersey, Colorado, was arrested on August 30 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Victor Soto-Vargus, of Idaho Fall, Idaho, was arrested August 31 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.